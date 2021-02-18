Why no upgrade for Jackson's Bay Beach, Clarendon?

Dear Editor,

Executive director of Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) Dr Carey Wallace announced that his organisation will, over the next three years, upgrade 10 beaches across the island as part of its Beach Development Programme, which is aimed at enhancing the facilities at public beaches for greater enjoyment.

From as far back as June 2015, then again in June 2018, May 2019, and June 2020, we have heard of beach upgrades, but beaches in Clarendon are never mentioned.

We, in Clarendon, don't seem to count to share in this “public beach for greater enjoyment”.

What has happened to the promise of Minister Edmund Bartlett that: “Each parish will have at least one public beach with all the amenities”?

Admittedly, one news report said, “Dr Casey explained that the selection process is undertaken by a multi-agency committee that meets monthly.”

But I believe that for most residents of Clarendon, especially those on the south coast of the parish, would say there has been no consultation with them in the selection. We would like to know when will Clarendon have a beach that will get an upgrade?

What are the names that comprise this “multi-agency committee”? Have any of them visited beaches in Clarendon?

Jackson's Bay Beach in Portland Cottage, Clarendon, ought to have come up for consideration. I have visited some of the beaches slated for upgrade and they cannot be compared to Jackson's Bay Beach.

Many years ago it had running water and shower stalls, but it has suffered nature's battering with, over the years, acres of shoreline have been devoured by the sea (climate change). Still, with all the neglect from the authorities, it has maintained its beauty of white sand.

This multi-agency committee and the TEF needs to look into this. I would encourage them to visit Jackson's Bay Beach and make a proper assessment. I visit this beach most Sundays. It is abuzz throughout the day with visitors from near and far. This beach and its landscape are picture perfect for being a future entertainment zone ripe for development. It just an hour and 35 minutes outside Kingston.

Authnel S Reid

