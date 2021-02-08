Why the focus on abortion?

Dear Editor,

It is interesting to see the timing of the current debate on abortion in Jamaica. In the midst of a substantial economic downturn due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and a tremendous increase in crime suddenly abortion has become the hot-button issue in Jamaica.

How is this even possible? Why this strange focus amongst some politicians while across the various constituencies people are simply clamouring for better roads, reopening of schools, and economic opportunities. Even people who are pro-abortion in their views are very surprised that in the midst of a sustained crime spree in Jamaica, in which some of the most vulnerable are being targeted and killed, that abortion is now taking pole position in terms of debate.

Who will address the big elephant in the room? The abortion industry is quite lucrative in the US. It makes billions for some in the medical, political, lobbying, and journalistic fields. Is this the same motivating factor that is influencing the debate in Jamaica under the guise of reproductive health?

In 2017 an abortion procedure of a six-week-old infant cost between US$765 to US$1,050. Once the infant is beyond 19 weeks the procedure typically costs around US$1,700; and at 22-24 weeks an abortion would cost as much as US$3,275 (Taken from The Abortion Industry is Pro Cash, Not Pro Choice, J Denton, June 2017).

The money that abortion makes is not restricted to the medical community as the funds are circular in nature. Planned Parenthood gets federal money which, in turn, is partially used for the political campaigns and contribution. Is this what is happening in Jamaica?

Are we witnessing, “He who pays the piper playing the tune” or calling for a return on investment? The media also stands to make millions from abortion on demand in Jamaica as an in-depth public relations strategy would have to be done in attempt to change the mind of the populace from being pro-life to pro-abortion.

Perhaps it would be also useful to examine the racist origins of the abortion industry in the US. Margaret Sanger, one of the founders of Planned Parenthood, was a known racist and eugenicist. She felt that minorities such as blacks were inferior to whites. It is on record that she referred to blacks as morons and misfits. Sanger felt that blacks should be sterilised (Brad Mattes, June 2020). The racist agenda of the abortion industry is clearly seen when you have over 70 per cent of abortion clinics in the US within walking distance of black and Hispanic communities. Black babies are aborted at almost four times the rate of white babies in the US.

The abortion debate in Jamaica is clothed in classism and colourism. Many times the discussion is centred on “poor black women”. Are we to assume that poor Jamaicans should not have children? I am not against family planning education being taught in schools, or being promoted in the media, but this systematic pro-abortion campaign without much in-depth analysis is concerning.

I was a child then, but I remember that the campaign of “two is better than too many” was very effective, and its impact was lasting, as in 2020 the fertility rate in Jamaica was two.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, please take the lead when matters of great import face the nation and this abortion debate fits the criteria. The legalising of abortion in Jamaica cannot be left to a conscience vote of 63 parliamentarians; a referendum is required.

Marsha Thomas

marshburns@hotmail.com