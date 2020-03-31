Why was the world so unprepared?

Dear Editor,

Viruses are older than human existence. In 1918 we had the we had the Spanish Flu which infected 500 million and killed 20 million to 50 million people.

We had the SARS (Severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak of 2002 to 2004. It infected 8,098 and killed 774 people from China, other Asian countries, the United Kingdom (4), and Canada.

In 2014 the Ebola outbreak killed 11,315 in five African countries and the US.

So why wasn't the world prepared. Maybe because it not profitable, because they occur over a decade apart. But that can change.

For Caribbean countries it's like a hurricane. The exact time of impact is uncertain, but unpreparedness means death.

All countries, capitalist, socialist, and communists, were unprepared.

The US has more cases of COVID-19 than China with about four times its population. The worst-prepared country in the world seems to have been the United States, because it health care system is profit-driven and the most expensive. It is the only advanced nation that has such a system; Europe, UK, Russia, China, Canada, Japan have a health care system that is Government-driven.

I think that the shutting down of the economy will not stop the spread of the pandemic. A lot of people are poor and cannot self-isolate. They must hustle food or they will die.

I use South Korea as the model. They are at work. We need to test everyone and then quarantine the infected.

Everyone should wear masks to work and practise proper hygiene. Also, take in a lot of vitamin C from oranges, etc. Let's be sensible.

Every mouth must be fed. This current method will lead to social upheaval like what is starting to occur in Italy. maybe even worse.

Brian E Plummer

brianplummer@yahoo.com