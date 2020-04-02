Will God end this pandemic?
Dear Editor,
When will God put an end to this unpredictable coronavirus pandemic?
From day one, powerful men and women of God have been praying to God to wipe out this ol' dragon. But the hands of God seem to be unmovable against it. People continue to die like flies in some countries, leaving us in awe and wonder, or in dread, fear, and uneasiness.
But the Word of God assures us that He will hear and answer our prayers.
And, God cannot lie, and His promises are sure as daylight.
In the Bible, II Chronicles, chapter 7:14, it says: “If My people, who are called by My name, shall humble themselves and pray, I will hear from heaven and heal their land.”
And also, in Matthew chapter 18:19, it says: “If two of you on Earth agree about anything, you pray or ask for, it will be done unto you.”
Furthermore, God's grace and mercy, along with His forgiveness, have brought us through. And, according to the Bible, if we pray in faith, believing, God will respond to our prayers. And, He would not allow some faithless or unbelieving prayers to discourage Him from hearing the unshakable and believing prayers.
Therefore, the bottom line, or my honest opinion, is that if this pandemic or plague continues to take lives like wildfire, in the face of powerful and believing prayers, then He may be the One who has His right hand opposing the breakthrough, or maybe His wrath is against mankind.
Donald J McKoy
donaldmckoy77@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy