Will God end this pandemic?

Dear Editor,

When will God put an end to this unpredictable coronavirus pandemic?

From day one, powerful men and women of God have been praying to God to wipe out this ol' dragon. But the hands of God seem to be unmovable against it. People continue to die like flies in some countries, leaving us in awe and wonder, or in dread, fear, and uneasiness.

But the Word of God assures us that He will hear and answer our prayers.

And, God cannot lie, and His promises are sure as daylight.

In the Bible, II Chronicles, chapter 7:14, it says: “If My people, who are called by My name, shall humble themselves and pray, I will hear from heaven and heal their land.”

And also, in Matthew chapter 18:19, it says: “If two of you on Earth agree about anything, you pray or ask for, it will be done unto you.”

Furthermore, God's grace and mercy, along with His forgiveness, have brought us through. And, according to the Bible, if we pray in faith, believing, God will respond to our prayers. And, He would not allow some faithless or unbelieving prayers to discourage Him from hearing the unshakable and believing prayers.

Therefore, the bottom line, or my honest opinion, is that if this pandemic or plague continues to take lives like wildfire, in the face of powerful and believing prayers, then He may be the One who has His right hand opposing the breakthrough, or maybe His wrath is against mankind.

Donald J McKoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.com