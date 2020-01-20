Will the PNP roll back the $1.5-million tax break?
Dear Editor,
The recent utterances by People's National Party (PNP) General Secretary Julian Robinson that the $1.5-million tax break implemented by the Government of the Jamaica Labour Party( JLP) has worsened income inequality in the country raises a very important question: What will the PNP do to the $1.5-million tax break if — God forbid — they ever get into power?
From the utterances of the PNP general secretary it seems the policy on that is to roll back the tax break and revert to the old policy that was instituted before it.
What that means is that every PAYE earner who now enjoys, on average, $18,000 more per month will no longer have that income to buy foodstuffs, materials for house expansion, or hire new workers like helpers or gardeners. That's the implication of what the PNP seems to be going after.
The PNP must come clean and tell us what is their policy on the tax break. We cannot have the Opposition going around saying all sorts of stuff without telling us what they intend to do to change it.
Stripping people of more money is by no means the correct way to address inequality.
We need to know why the PNP wants to take back money from poor people. Come clean now!
If they are willing to go after a policy that is clearly benefiting Jamaicans, then one wonders how sincere they are in their utterances about income inequality.
Fabian Lewis
tyronelewis272@gmail.com
