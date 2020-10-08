Will Trump ever change tune on COVID-19?

Dear Editor,

Many people must have had a difficult time suppressing their natural instinct to be less than sympathetic when news emerged of US President Donald Trump's positive test for the dreaded novel coronavirus. It must have been particularly difficult for his political opponents and members of the scientific and medical community, as the president has consistently trivialised the severity of the pandemic while second-guessing, if not openly contradicting, scientific and medical advice on the most efficacious ways of minimising the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Trump's words and actions have motivated millions of American to ignore warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), and have arguably contributed, in no small way, to the US leading the world in number of deaths and infections from the virus.

No other leader has done more harm to efforts to control the pandemic, although Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil is a strong contender for the dishonour.

It is hoped that both he and his wife make a full recovery and suffer no long-term effects from the virus. It is hoped the he will return with the evangelistic zeal of the Apostle Paul to promote the need to practise consistent wearing of masks, physical distancing, and frequent hand washing or sanitisaton as the main defence against COVID-19. It is hoped he will support the efforts of the scientific and medical community or, at least, refrain from undermining their efforts.

The prevailing conditions in the US, with the nation reeling from the effects of the pandemic, racial tensions, and political polarisation, demand sober and mature leadership. It is definitely not the time for division, braggadocio, and conspiracy theory-oriented leadership. It is definitely not the time for an Apprentice president. I wish President Trump a speedy recovery.

Wayne Plummer

wayne.r.plummer@gmail.com