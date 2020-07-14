Will we need MOUs with our wives?

Dear Editor,

Jamaican legislators, over the past couple of years, seem to now create laws that are rooted in sensation and emotions, and not from practical reasoning, with an inequality against men.

The recent proposed changes to domestic violence legislation to be submitted to Parliament recommend that a husband can be convicted for raping his wife. This indicates the deficit we now have in our society among those charged with the responsibility to create proper laws.

Such pending legislation removes from the bedroom the excitement, the thrill, as I now have to keep in mind the law of the land that will perhaps curtail my activities with my wife. I might say something wrong or make a mere mistake in action and it is interpreted as sexual abuse.

So, with this new recommendation, I am suggesting that men now pause before indulging in lovemaking with their wives and request a signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) that he is about to exchange intimacy, asking her to not misinterpret his action as sexual abuse or against her will.

So here is my essential question: What law or mechanism will there be to protect men from speculative charges grounded in the malicious intent of a wife? I bet the legislators did not even think of that.

Men are now among the most vulnerable in Jamaica, as our lawmakers do not have the mind of the geniuses of the 17th and 18th centuries who created laws with a true balance and purpose, with little or no consequences and were flawless. We now create laws just to benefit a few, either for the hype of the time or for personal fame.

Neville Grant

nevillejamrock@gmail.com