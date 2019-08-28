Windies need soursop leaf tea

Dear Editor,

The current crop of West Indies cricketers are having a warm time on a roller coaster. They are going up and down, up and down, but going down too many times; failing miserably too often.

Who should we blame, or at whom should we point fingers for West Indies' downfall? The captain, the players, coach Floyd Reifer, the president of Cricket West Indies Ricky Skerritt, or the West Indies Cricket Board?

In this ongoing cricket series against India, do you believe that if the Windies players were playing to raise their match fee or to get some extra money, or even some type of bonus payment, they would put up a better performance?

I certainly think so.

The stinking and stagnant part of West Indies cricket is that these players are being badly beaten on too many occasions. They have been playing hopscotch for too long. They just keep on disappointing us over and over again.

It has been said that soursop leaf tea does not only make you sleep, but it's also good for your nerves. I believe these players should drink some soursop leaf tea before they start a match. Doing so will settle their nerves, or it will control the batting anxiety.

We have heard, too, that they lack mental toughness. Yes, I believe it's true, especially the way in which they continue to collapse when 'fire deh a dem tail'. They need to work on this.

Let's bring in former Captain Christopher Gayle in for the third and final Test at Sabina Park. Gayle will help them to put on their thinking caps. Let King Gayle play or blast his last.

Donald J McKoy

donaldmckoy876@gmail.com