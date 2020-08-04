Worst of times are over for Guyana
Dear Editor,
Guyanese everywhere and Guyana's many friends are relieved and grateful that the worst of times are over. Now must begin the best of times.
To President Irfan Ali and his new Government, I send congratulations on their election success.
I welcome their expressed commitment to make those best of times come true for all Guyana and all Guyanese.
The new Government starts with the goodwill of all who stood by Guyana's side in the struggle that democracy and the rule of law have won.
The environment of peace and progress is achieved. Guyanese must now seize the opportunity to build a prosperous Guyana for all, without exception.
Sir Shridath Ramphal
Former attorney-general, foreign affairs minister, Guyana
Second secretary general of the Commonwealth
