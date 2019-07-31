Would two leaders be tolerated in the PNP?

Dear Editor,

It won't be known who the People's National Party (PNP) delegates prefer to lead the party until after the party's leadership election, but the PNP Members of Parliament have been taking sides.

Recent information shows that several Opposition Members of Parliament have taken sides and some remain openly uncommitted. If Peter Bunting is able to get at least 15 Opposition Members of Parliament to join him it would give him majority support among Opposition parliamentarians and would open the door for him to be elected by his colleagues in Parliament to become the Opposition leader even if the delegates were to elect Peter Phillips as the president of the PNP.

The position of Opposition leader is a constitutional one, and its holder is not elected by party delegates, but by the majority of Opposition Members of Parliament. If Bunting fails to get majority support from the delegates of the PNP, but has majority support from the Opposition parliamentarians, he could take the opportunity to remove Peter Phillips as Opposition leader.

If this opportunity arises, would Bunting's parliamentary team be prepared to remove Peter Phillips as Opposition leader and relegate Phillips to leadership at the party level? Could separating the leadership of the party and the position of Opposition leader make a positive difference for the PNP? Will Peter Phillips be comfortable if he were to be relegated to party leader while Peter Bunting assumes the position of leader of the Opposition?

Usually, it is the person elected by delegates to lead the losing party who is allowed by the party's Members of Parliament to become the Opposition leader. If Phillips is re-elected by party delegates, while Bunting gets majority support from the Opposition Members of Parliament, would Phillips have the moral authority he needs to lead his team in Parliament, among which Bunting has majority support, and may be able to remove him at any time?

As well, it is entirely possible that if Bunting loses at the delegates' level, the fight could be taken to Parliament if he gets majority support from the Opposition parliamentarians. While there is provision for party leadership to be separated from leadership at the government level, it would be interesting to see if any of these Peters would be willing to experiment with this arrangement.

Winston Foster

irieproducers@hotmail.com