You're an angel, Lyndsey, keep up the good work!

Dear Editor,

It is really sad and unfortunate to see so many vicious things being said on social media, and the media on a whole, about a reputable public relations (PR) and marketing company that I know has been around for a long time. I had to write to you and tell you that if it were not for Lyndsey McDonnough and her company Market Me my son, Kenrick, would not be here alive today.

In 2012 my son Kenrick Bogle was born with tracheoesophageal fistula which made him unable to eat and breathe on his own. He spent five years in Bustamante Hospital for Children's intensive care unit until, thankfully, God brought Lyndsey into his life and our family.

From what I understand, Market Me was doing PR for the Ministry of Health. I was told Lyndsey and her team at Market Me was doing a video of Health Minister Christopher Tufton on a tour of the Bustamante Hospital for Children. During the minister's tour there was a nurse who called out to Lyndsey and told her about my son's condition. She then made contact with me and asked for a meeting and I told her my story about Kenrick's condition. She told me about her nephew, who was also in the hospital, and who she was also trying to assist to get out. She offered to help Kenrick with his medical condition and immediately started fund-raising, started to research, and literally started to beg everyone that she could for help. I know she wanted to help my son and I will appreciate her for that.

Fast-forward, Kenrick was accepted to Sick Kids Hospital in Canada and, because I had never flown to Canada, I was the one who asked her to accompany me to ensure all went well and to see that Kenrick was settled in, and that's what she did. And I know she used her own personal money to accompany us. Kenrick was then able to do the surgery and come back home, where he spent time at Bustamante Hospital for Children recuperating for months after. Lyndsey or one of her staff members would pick up Kenrick weekly to take him to therapy.

Now, Kenrick is at home, walking and breathing on his own, and now has a chance at life.

It is easy for many to sit behind there computer screens and speak ill of someone they don't know, but, for me, Lyndsey was an angel, and by her helping Kenrick she has helped so many others.

I hope that all of you who have something to say always remember that life can take some interesting turns. Nobody is perfect, and bringing down someone — whether for political gain or just for sensation — is not the way to go. I think its malicious and pure mischief to try and take down someone's character because of sensationalism.

I will always remember Lyndsey's kindness and passion to help my son. I would love for her to continue helping people and not to be distracted by the people who have evil and mischievous thoughts and ways.

Peter Bogle

Father of Kenrick Bogle

peter.bogle@hotmail.com