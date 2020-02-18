Zim Gov't should be pressed to offer basic cancer care

Dear Editor,

Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Government in Nigeria should be put under pressure to prioritise health care and stop human rights abuses.

The Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) Government should be made to prioritise the offering of basic cancer treatments and screening programmes to the many, not only the rich.

The country's standard of treatment is so bad that the rich are going to other countries, such as South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana to get cancer screening and treatment, which is resulting in them burdening the health care systems of those countries which are already strained by their own citizens without the influx of Zimbabweans.

Ed Mnangagwa can stop this by making sure Zimbabweans have these facilities which will be a true show of leadership.

We cannot remember Cancer Day without remembering the dilapidated health care system in Zimbabwe.

Kudzai Mashiri

Ashford, Kent, UK

Kudzaimashiri@yahoo.co.uk