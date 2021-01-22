Zimbabwe health system needs help

Dear E ditor,

Zimbabwe's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sibusiso Moyo passed on because of the novel coronavirus.

Many Zimbabweans have been dying from curable diseases because of the poor health care system and many top ministers have ignored our call to improve the health care system.

The result is that Zimbabweans invade our foreign countries for medical attention when they can, but the majority cannot because they are not financially strong to get foreign treatments.

South Africa is struggling to accommodate and integrate an estimated five million Zimbabweans. This is a serious problem for Zimbabweans.

Last year an educated, sane, and honourable defence minister, Oppah Muchinguri, said coronavirus is a punishment from God to Western countries who are refusing to help their poorer counterparts. One wonders.

At least COVID-19 is highlighting for our leaders that they should upgrade Zimbabwe's health care systems.

The Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) Government must admit that it has failed Zimbabweans on provision of better health care system and should resign and let capable politicians take over.

Tapiwa Muskwe

United Kingdom

mrtmuskwe@gmail.com