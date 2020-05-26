Zimbabwe is not worth celebrating on Africa Day
Dear Editor,
It is hard to remember and celebrate Zimbabwe on Africa Day, May 25, because it is a bad example of land redistribution failure.
Zimbabwe is endowed with plentiful natural resources that include rich mineral deposits, wildlife, and arable lands. It was once called the breadbasket of Africa when it used to produce enough food to feed other African countries. But it's now the beggar of Africa as it heavily relies on food donations.
Corruption, poor land redistribution, mismanagement, and political and human rights abuses have contributed to the economic problems in Zimbabwe. Powerful leaders should raise their concerns to the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) Government led by Emmerson Mnangagwa and ask him to change the fortunes of the country, otherwise the wave of mass migration of Zimbabweans to the UK, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Australia, and New Zealand is highly likely.
Tapiwa Muskwe
United Kingdom
mrtmuskwe@gmail.com
