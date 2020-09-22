Zimbabwe needs peace
Dear Editor,
Peace is shrinking in Zimbabwe because of ZANU-PF human rights abuse obsessions.
Zimbabweans are living in conditions that prevail in war zones, such as abductions, torture, death, kidnappings, and unlawful arrests. Even though Zimbabweans are not in official war, there is no peace in Zimbabwe.
It is really bewildering and strange for Zimbabweans to celebrate International Day of Peace. There is widespread violence in Zimbabwe against the Opposition party members, activists, and those who do not affiliate themselves to clueless, careless, and corrupt ZANU-PF political party thugs.
Heartless Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has shown that he does not care about the gross human rights abuses in Zimbabwe, and his party members have been violating the human rights of other citizens.
If the world does not hold the reckless president of Zimbabwe to account soon civil war will break out in Zimbabwe and this will create many problems for neighbouring countries such as South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Mozambique.
Kudzai Chikowore
Human rights activist
London, UK
kk5227@hotmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy