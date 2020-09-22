Zimbabwe needs peace

Dear Editor,

Peace is shrinking in Zimbabwe because of ZANU-PF human rights abuse obsessions.

Zimbabweans are living in conditions that prevail in war zones, such as abductions, torture, death, kidnappings, and unlawful arrests. Even though Zimbabweans are not in official war, there is no peace in Zimbabwe.

It is really bewildering and strange for Zimbabweans to celebrate International Day of Peace. There is widespread violence in Zimbabwe against the Opposition party members, activists, and those who do not affiliate themselves to clueless, careless, and corrupt ZANU-PF political party thugs.

Heartless Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has shown that he does not care about the gross human rights abuses in Zimbabwe, and his party members have been violating the human rights of other citizens.

If the world does not hold the reckless president of Zimbabwe to account soon civil war will break out in Zimbabwe and this will create many problems for neighbouring countries such as South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Mozambique.

Kudzai Chikowore

Human rights activist

London, UK

kk5227@hotmail.com