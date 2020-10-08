Zimbabwe teachers earn less than housemaids

Dear Editor,

Zimbabwean teachers are the worst paid in the world as their salaries are pegged at US$30 per month, which is behind the salaries of housemaids at US$60 per month.

It's displeasing that teachers who spent years training and getting educated are reduced to such miserable and horrifying salaries. They are unable to cater for their basic needs like food, shelter, clothing, and transport. Some are forced to walk long distances to go to work, which is a painful exercise on a daily basis. It's a great disadvantage to teachers who are HIV-positive, since they are unfit to walk long distances due to their condition.

When they go on strike they are threatened by the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) Government.

The world should force the Government to be removed from power.

Even as we celebrated World Teachers Day on October 5, 2020, let's remember the state of Zimbabwe's teachers.

Tapiwa Muskwe

United Kingdom

