Zimbabwe teachers earn less than housemaids
Dear Editor,
Zimbabwean teachers are the worst paid in the world as their salaries are pegged at US$30 per month, which is behind the salaries of housemaids at US$60 per month.
It's displeasing that teachers who spent years training and getting educated are reduced to such miserable and horrifying salaries. They are unable to cater for their basic needs like food, shelter, clothing, and transport. Some are forced to walk long distances to go to work, which is a painful exercise on a daily basis. It's a great disadvantage to teachers who are HIV-positive, since they are unfit to walk long distances due to their condition.
When they go on strike they are threatened by the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) Government.
The world should force the Government to be removed from power.
Even as we celebrated World Teachers Day on October 5, 2020, let's remember the state of Zimbabwe's teachers.
Tapiwa Muskwe
United Kingdom
mrtmuskwe@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy