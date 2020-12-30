Zimbabweans will not be celebrating the new year

Dear Editor,

It is painful that many of Zimbabwe's educated and many graduates have become vendors in the streets of cities and towns of the country because they want to afford to buy rice and chicken as economic conditions worsens.

Lack of disposable income and high inflation has stopped Zimbabweans from celebrating the upcoming new year.

The poor management of the country's resources and lack of commitment by the Government to transform Zimbabwean economic prospects have created extreme poverty, sorrow, and misery so much so that Zimbabweans cannot celebrate.

The Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) Government has failed to bring smiles and joy to citizens for the new year and should resign before mass exodus of Zimbabweans to other foreign countries such as South Africa, Botswana, UK, Canada and USA.

Kudzai Chikowore

MDC Alliance activist

London, UK

