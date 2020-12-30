Zimbabweans will not be celebrating the new year
Dear Editor,
It is painful that many of Zimbabwe's educated and many graduates have become vendors in the streets of cities and towns of the country because they want to afford to buy rice and chicken as economic conditions worsens.
Lack of disposable income and high inflation has stopped Zimbabweans from celebrating the upcoming new year.
The poor management of the country's resources and lack of commitment by the Government to transform Zimbabwean economic prospects have created extreme poverty, sorrow, and misery so much so that Zimbabweans cannot celebrate.
The Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) Government has failed to bring smiles and joy to citizens for the new year and should resign before mass exodus of Zimbabweans to other foreign countries such as South Africa, Botswana, UK, Canada and USA.
Kudzai Chikowore
MDC Alliance activist
London, UK
kk5227@hotmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy