ZOSOs, SOEs and education

Dear Editor,

I have had to ask myself what realistic effect will the zones of special operations (ZOSO) and states of emergency (SOE) measures really have on the Jamaican society?

How about the Government, and the nation as a whole, unleashing a ZOSO or SOE of education on all our people, instead of creating problem with the current armed system, in which the police and soldiers seem to create more disgruntled people and drive more to become criminals?

I believe that if we place as much effort in our schools to make sure that all Jamaicans are able to first learn to read and write the language they speak, which is patois, and then also learn to read, write and understand Standard English we wouldn't have to resort to ZOSOs and SOEs. The more educated a population it is the less there are avenues for crime, because once everyone is educated we can all work on the same page.

So I implore the Government of the day, both sides of the aisle, to stop playing politics and make a conscious effort to have all Jamaicans properly educated.

We cannot continue to use the excuse that we cannot use patois in business. Of course we can, but locally. Let's take the Chinese, for example, they speak multiple languages and look how they are thriving; they go around the world and have dealings with lots of countries, and they never force anyone to do business in Mandarin, or any of their hundreds of dialects. They adapt to where they are doing business or use the international business language.

We in Jamaica can do the same. Our people are educated in the language they speak, and also educated in the international business language, so those who don't care to go or do business with foreigners, they still can do local business in a language they speak and understand without having any issue at all.

The local courts and other governmental institutions can also be able to deal with these set of people very easily. This would help all to fully understand what was said, and what is required of them.

People go to court and the judge speaks to them in a sterile English. Those people come out of court sometimes more ignorant than when they went in, because they understand nothing the judge said to them in English. So this is why when some people leave court they feel they did not get justice; just because of a language barrier. We must strive to eliminate that.

So, the next prime minister must make it a priority for everyone to be included in our education system so we can have an educated people and a prosperous nation where ZOSOs and SOEs are no longer needed.

Robert Clarke

rclarke88@hotmail.com