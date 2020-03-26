Dine-in, Uncork and Chill!

And just like that, life as we knew it changed! The worldwide movement of social distancing has given rise to the number one entertainment hot spot called home. Home entertainment is the new thing. This week, I saw a number of Whatsapp and IG parties (online party sessions amongst our younger folk), and social media was abuzz with entertaining videos of all sorts. This week we also proved that in addition to homeschooling, cooking every day is simply not easy. Not to be left out is our entrepreneurial community, especially restaurateurs and caterers who have had to dive deep into their creative boxes to deliver interesting home propositions as we continue to ride out the COVID-19 storm.

As part of the Jamaica Observer's initiative to continue through thick and thin to support the food and beverage community, today's article is dedicated to the team at Uncorked, who have begun providing takeout dining options and encouraging us to “order, pick up and dine in”. This time around, Kingston will not have all the fun as Uncorked is conveniently located in Kingston and Montego Bay.

What's on the Uncorked takeout menu?

Salads: The Judy and Tossed Greek Salad Perfect Pastas: Tomato, Alfredo or Garden Pesto. You can also add your choice of grilled chicken, salmon, filet mignon, or sautéed shrimp

Burgers: Beef, Chicken, Vegetarian Main entrée: Blue Mountain Chicken, Palm Coast Salmon, Grilled Salmon, Karla and Grilled Filet Mignon. You could also try the 'Catch' of the Day.

Sides: Mashed Potato, Sautéed Veggies or Grilled Sweet Potato Of course, Uncorked boasts one of the best selection of wines on the island, therefore no need to worry about making an additional stop. The Uncorked team does an amazing job in suggesting menu and wine pairings, so feel free to get their advice about which wines to choose. I will share with you my virtual uncorked dinner menu with wine pairing:

Tossed Greek Salad paired with Pasqua Pinot Grigio Rose

Grilled Chicken Pasta paired with Bogle Chenin Blanc

Blue Mountain Chicken or Palm Coast Salmon with Bains Way Viognier

Grilled Filet Mignon paired with 7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel

Let us continue to support the food and beverage industry and each other. Bon appétit, and cheers!

Readers' Grapevine Club: If you are new to wines and want to join us on our wine discovery, then this is for you. On the third Thursday of each month, I will highlight your feedback on our grape variety/vine of the month. The Grapevine of the Month is merlot. There should be a bottle somewhere lying around the house. Share with me your feedback on what you thought about the wine and your overall wine experience.

Grapevine of the Month: Merlot

Readers' Feedback: Extraordinary wonder and joy are interwoven through ordinary life; seek for them relentlessly. Please share with me your wines, spirits and cocktail experiences or comments on the above article at debbiansm@gmail.com, or follow me on IG @debbiansm #barnoneja.

Debbian Spence-Minott

An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association

CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines

President, Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited

Marketing Studies Lecturer – The University of Technology, Jamaica