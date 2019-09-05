JHTA Celebrates Fine Jamaican Cuisine

As August drew to a close, the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) Montego Bay Chapter hosted A Celebration of Fine Jamaican Cuisine at the Rose Hall Great House, in Montego Bay.



The annual food and wine pairing is a marquee event on the western Jamaica social calendar. The soirée attracted foodies, tourism players, corporate executives and politicos who experienced creative offerings served up by some of the island's top hotel chefs. At the bar, Pure Country Juices and Appleton Estate cocktails flowed, while Caribbean Producers Jamaica (CPJ) Limited provided the top-quality wines that were paired with the afternoon's culinary offerings.



Participating in the culinary showcase were: Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Round Hill Hotel & Villas, Half Moon, Holiday Inn Resort, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spa, and Tryall Club. Other supporting partners included HEART Trust/NTA, VIP Attractions, Crazy Jim Ice Cream, Grand-A-View Restaurant & Event Place, and Goddard Catering Group.



The annual event is the main fund-raising activity of the JHTA. Through its charitable arm, the association has raised and disbursed millions of dollars to several groups and individuals, to assist primarily with educational needs.