Rainforest Ready Smoothie Bowl

A new line of frozen fruits from Rainforest is sure to kick-start your day in the right way and make your breakfast brighter! The frozen fruit, available in major retailers islandwide, include eight varieties of fruit namely blueberries, strawberries (sliced and whole), raspberries, blackberries, berry blend, sweet dark cherries, mango and pineapple chunks.



For those whose primary concern is health, keep in mind that studies show fruit holds its nutritional value — phytonutrient, antioxidant, vitamin, mineral and fibre content — through the freezing process.



So, now it's easier than ever to add these immunity-boosting fruits to your meals whether for your morning smoothie, your post-workout protein shake or as delicious toppings for oats, porridge or yogurt. The recipe possibilities and combinations are endless!



Try this quick and easy Berry Smoothie Bowl recipe created by Karina's Kitchen — it's a fresh, inventive way to use Rainforest's frozen fruits.



The Rainforest Berry Smoothie Bowl

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 15 mins

Ingredients

Smoothie:

1 cup Rainforest frozen strawberries

1 cup Rainforest frozen raspberries

1 sliced banana

1 cup coconut milk

1 tbsp honey

Toppings:

1 tbsp granola

2 tbsp Rainforest frozen mango

2 tsp pumpkin seeds

1 tsp chia seeds

Method:

Add the coconut milk, honey, and banana to a blender and purée.

Add the raspberries and strawberries and blend.

Add to a bowl and add the toppings.

Rainforest Mango Pineapple Smoothie Bowl

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

Smoothie:

1 cup Rainforest frozen mango

1 cup Rainforest frozen pineapple

1 sliced banana

1 cup coconut milk

1 tbsp honey

Toppings:

1 tbsp grape nuts

1 tsp coconut flakes

Rainforest sliced strawberries

1/2 tsp chia seeds

Method:

Add the coconut milk, honey, and banana to a blender and purée.

Add the mango and pineapple and blend.

Add to a bowl and add the toppings.