Bloody week!

Friends , what a bloody (4) week it was. I am sure conscious people would not want to see a repeat.

Road crashes, gun attacks, fiery (2) deaths (3) and plane crash! Not a nice week at all.

Then, I am wondering where are the guns (27)? Are these criminals so skilful, or is it that friends and relatives, especially women, protecting them? Just wait until dem tun pon dem!

Why is it that some men (23) don't know that the label on sleeve of their new coats and blazers must be removed before use. The reason only a thin piece of thread holds the label is because unnu fi go tek it off as you get home. So if you church bredda nuh read rake mi a beg you fi tell him fi me!

That parson man (29) did really get a vision when him build a church big (33) like the arena. I tell you! Without vision our people perish.

Oh, it was such a joy to watch the little (10) boys (11) and girls (16) flying their kites after schoo on Friday. That is how our little ones must enjoy their childhood.

You be good my friends until next time.