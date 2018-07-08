Boys, girls and the police
Friends, the crowd (25) c ontinues to get value for money in Russia 2018. Sorry you could not hold on great host but you did well!
Unfortunately the great Brazil failed to show up for its last match. Better luck next time. You remain my big (33) team.
Not even when Argentina played had it fans here in Ja so happy like when Brazil's exited. But they forget that fi dem team was 'buried' (3) first and some refused to to go to the 'funeral'.
Schools are out now, so hope our little boys (11) and girls (16) will get a chance to play and enjoy themselves. Adults who care for our little ones, please watch out for the dirty perverts hanging around the mall! And don't be afraid to call the police (13).
Can't image China really mourning it psychic puss (14). A so one puss important? I can just imagine the first class treatment they have given the four-legged animal. Dem have not a thing to worry bout.
You all walk good until next time.
