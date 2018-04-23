Boys, pastor and dumb animals
Friends, a bredrin dream about a groups of boys (11) drowning (3) at sea (24, 22) so it was no surprise when the pastor (29) declared at the end of the service that he felt the need to pray for the young boys in the church. God (26) certainly works in mysterious ways.
Mi seh, di old lady (36) get mad when she try get some questions answered by di doctor (30) only fi di nurse go tell her seh dem cyaan tell her everything 'cause di doctor will go outta business. Dat come off like seh is money (25) first and health after. Not fair when people a scrape fi feed dem self.
Don't know why people still think in this day and age seh it fair fi dem use one deggeh, deggeh donkey (34) fi draw so much load. And to make matters worse, di two big, strong man dem (23, 6) siddung pon top a di cart adding about one next 400 pounds to the weight. Cyaan wait til the abused animal dem start a riot. More time.
