Fresh water, barefaced thief
Friends, what a heap a fresh water (24)! Mi seh, I like how some people openly dismiss di weatherman and seh dem always expect di opposite of what him seh — only to see dem same one a talk 'bout how much rain a fall.
Yuh have some really barefaced thief (5), eh nuh! Di man a show off how him thief the people dem prized goat (35) and bright enough fi record it too. A hope di police (13) dem get dem hand pon di video.
Speaking of police, mi like fi see how dem a tek di illegal gun dem (2, 27) off di streets. Mi cyaan understand how do criminal dem manage fi hide dem long gun (31) deh and nobody nuh see. And mi like how dem a collar up di criminal dem — man (23), woman and child (15, 11).
Look out for more rake dis week. Mango start drop already.
More time.
