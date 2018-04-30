Hard road to travel

Friends, it seems like the message about taking care on the country's roads is not getting through to some people. Mi cyaan understand that, after so much warning, people still a carelessly lose dem life (3) inna accident. Wid all the bad roads, poor signage, and all, mi nuh know how people feel it wise fi a drive so fast like dem always have something pon fire.

Mi cyaan have nuh sympathy fi people who survive through criminality. Robbing is one thing, but when you definitely tek set pon old people (9, 36) it tell me seh you have a special place in hell (27). Mi was very glad when the community thief (5) get ketch red-handed wid di squealing hog (7). Di neighbours dem finally realise seh the dogs dem (11) was not barking non-stop fi nothing.

The cow a eat grass (16) and a mind it own business and di big man (23) think it was funny fi start stone di animal. Mi glad when di cow run him dung. Lucky thing dem cyaan tek sharp corner, or else the media would have a story fi feed to the public. More time.