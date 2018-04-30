Hard road to travel
Friends, it seems like the message about taking care on the country's roads is not getting through to some people. Mi cyaan understand that, after so much warning, people still a carelessly lose dem life (3) inna accident. Wid all the bad roads, poor signage, and all, mi nuh know how people feel it wise fi a drive so fast like dem always have something pon fire.
Mi cyaan have nuh sympathy fi people who survive through criminality. Robbing is one thing, but when you definitely tek set pon old people (9, 36) it tell me seh you have a special place in hell (27). Mi was very glad when the community thief (5) get ketch red-handed wid di squealing hog (7). Di neighbours dem finally realise seh the dogs dem (11) was not barking non-stop fi nothing.
The cow a eat grass (16) and a mind it own business and di big man (23) think it was funny fi start stone di animal. Mi glad when di cow run him dung. Lucky thing dem cyaan tek sharp corner, or else the media would have a story fi feed to the public. More time.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy