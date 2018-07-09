Hot rakes & man cave

Friends, what a heat! Is like Jamaica is one big fire (27), and then it come een like you have several small fires (2) burning in mi house (33). Mi hope the weatherman is right that some fresh water (24) is on the way to give us some much-needed respite. Then again, is plenty time reality is the opposite of what dem forecast.

I don't know if is di heat, but is pure duppy (1) mi a dream see from di other day. Mi dream seh mi visit a house and see two (2) old lady (36) weh dead long time (3, 17) a spread up one big bed squeeze into one likkle room (10).

The mission to pull the young boys (11) from the deep cave (8) is truly riveting. But mi really waan know why di hell di coach (17 again) tek them there. The authorities, police (13) and all need to do a proper investigation. But for now let us hope that all the boys and coach come out alive. I also hope there will be no more deaths on the side of those trying to pull dem out. More time.