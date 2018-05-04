Man, bulldog and puss
Friends, you have some men ( 23 ) on the road who behave like some real bulldog ( 11 ). Them have no respect, no patience and are really fit to be put into a pen. If you are being courteous and give another motorist way, or even at a pedestrian crossing you would hear horns galore from the impatient ones.
The fact is that how some behave on the road show seh dem nuh come from nowhere, or are plain illiterate. Taxis and minibus drivers (especially the small yellow ones) are the main culprits. We should build them a pig (7) pen! I am sure people would pay to go and see their their new homes.
Why that puss (14) believe it should parade on the top of the roof just like that?
Friends, politics (34) make some strange people. But, I guess we have to deal with those elected and bear with those selected.
Anyway, you are too blessed to be stressed, so take care until next time.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy