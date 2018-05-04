Man, bulldog and puss

Friends, you have some men ( 23 ) on the road who behave like some real bulldog ( 11 ). Them have no respect, no patience and are really fit to be put into a pen. If you are being courteous and give another motorist way, or even at a pedestrian crossing you would hear horns galore from the impatient ones.

The fact is that how some behave on the road show seh dem nuh come from nowhere, or are plain illiterate. Taxis and minibus drivers (especially the small yellow ones) are the main culprits. We should build them a pig (7) pen! I am sure people would pay to go and see their their new homes.

Why that puss (14) believe it should parade on the top of the roof just like that?

Friends, politics (34) make some strange people. But, I guess we have to deal with those elected and bear with those selected.

Anyway, you are too blessed to be stressed, so take care until next time.