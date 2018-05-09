Rain, sweet rain!
Friends , it poured and poured (24) and we give thanks. May has been a good month so far.
The grass is green (16), and the nights are cool. We say thanks to the great MAN above!
Sorry for those who had to struggle with flood water (30), but one of the causes is the dumping of garbage in gullies and drains. You have some man (23), woman (22) and pickney (11, 16) who, instead of putting garbage in a bin, dump it anywhere. Serious! Dem just nuh care.
We want fi look like first world and have third world mentality.
I was wondering if that old man (13) had hair in his ears why him could not hear the horn? The man, accompanied by his two (2) mongrels (11 again), walk out in di road same way.
Big up to all our teachers (34). They have been doing a great job and we salute them. All professionals had a teacher who cared. All the best on your day, teachers.
