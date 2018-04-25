Rasta, puss and pig
Friends, sometimes mi wonder if man (23) know seh grooming important. 'Cause, if dem did know, how come that Rastafarian (12) have so much hair inna him ears? It must mek him hard a hearing!
Well, that pregnant pig (7) look like she was ready to deliver as it made its way along Spanish Town Road yesterday.
Why people nuh try tame dem puss (14) instead of having them turning a nuisance to neighbours?
How come the JUTC bus them pop down (8) so much? I am wondering if there is a proper maintenance programme at the bus company.
The female (22) guard got di man dem bringle at the big (33) tax office when she tell dem to get closer in the line. Immediately they started saying they are not those type of man (2). And the woman rightly asked if them nuh trust themselves. One man call him brethren right away and tell him fi buy number two (2). Hope him win.
Friends, you be good until next time.
