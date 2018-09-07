Showers, flooding and deacon

Friends, the showers (24) have been coming but in small portions, so since some bawling fi drought we hoping that the heavy downpour will come. A few people might suffer a little (10) flooding (30) but we will have water in storage.

From water I have to jump to fire (2). Why Jamaican people love fi light bush so much? It is annoying when people are driving and walking to work and school to contend with smoke.

I don't know if that man accused of murdering (3) the young woman (7) and stuffing her body in a cooler box could be a deacon (29). We have to forgive, but how could you put an ex-convict in a senior role in the church when he had mental issues (27) and was imprisoned for killing his wife? That man should be kept on back bench and carefully monitored. But even some who call themselves parsons are not fit, so why not have a mad man up there?

Anyway, you walk good until such time.