Try mongoose, beggar and dead man
Friends, I was not seeing doubles! Saw one mongoose (15, 18) racing to cross the road, then it tun back. About 20 minutes later another mongoose did the same thing.
The elderly (36) beggar (1) showing just one teeth at the front was a pitiful sight. The homeless man who was also seen on the street side skinning his teeth (13) and begging wss not different.
Me feel bad for April as the month almost done and it did not deliver the wet gift (24). But we hope May will make up for it.
Well, what can I say? Four dead man (3) removed from shallow graves in riverbed! Saw that photo of the man foot sticking out from the sand. Gross? we gone.
Was it a ganja (16) plan gone bad or the lottery scam (5) again? We are awaiting the police (13) probe into this gruesome crime!
Until next time, be of good cheer.
