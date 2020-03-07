'Corona-style' greeting

Taxi operator Paul Grey (left) greets Transport Minister Robert Montaque at the Transport Authority's health fair at the Ocho Rios Transport Centre in St Ann, yesterday. While they may be greeting each other with elbows in jest, it may well be the way people have to start greeting others with the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus. No case has as yet been reported in Jamaica. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

