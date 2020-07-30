FALMOUTH, Trelawny - The Jamaica Observer has brokered an initial one-year agreement with Ward's Power Tools to provide 10 copies of the newspaper daily to the Falmouth Public General Hospital in Trelawny.

The hospital has become the first beneficiary of the Jamaica Observer's new initiative, dubbed Operation Appreciation, which is geared towards the recognition of the efforts of responders to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Under the deal, Ward's Power Tools will fund the subscription of the newspapers, delivered each morning to the hospital, which is classified as a Type C facility.



Jamaica Observer manager, Western Region, Cheddi Van Creighton, underscored that other COVID-19 first responders, such as additional public health care facilities, the police and firefighters are also earmarked to benefit under the initiative.



“We have partnered with Ward's Power Tools to provide the hospital with some 10 papers each day,” Van Creighton stressed.



“It is a broader initiative, Operation Appreciation, which sees the Jamaica Observer, in conjunction with stakeholders in the west, gives back to our first responders who have been operating without a break in the COVID-19 crisis.”



According to Shanice Lewis, assistant executive at Ward's Power Tools, the alliance with the Observer was not difficult to forge as philanthropic businessman Howard Ward, the founder and managing director of the western Jamaica-based company, is a native of Trelawny.



“We are partnering with the Jamaica Observer to donate 10 copies of the publication, initially every day for a year. We are actually saying thank you for front line staff that has been helping in the COVID-19. So, we just giving back to the community of Falmouth, Trelawny,” Lewis revealed.



“Mr Ward is part of the community, he grew up in Trelawny, so, it is only fitting for him to give back to the community.”



Furthermore, she says Ward was recently treated by health care workers after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident.



“He met in a motor vehicle accident almost a year ago so he is just giving back to the health system because they have helped him and he is alive today and he is doing well, so he would like to give back to different hospitals as much as he can,” Lewis explained.

She noted that Ward's Power Tools is always giving back to the community stressing that “we are a generous company and God is with us”.



“We have contributed to a long list of projects. We have given back to MoBay City Run, Kiwanis Clubs, Breast Cancer Awareness every year—all the different runs. We assist small projects like schools, hospitals, festival shows, small parties…we make contribution to most major events and even small parties, and we do a lot of communities,” she disclosed.



Ward's Power Tools, located at Lot 1 Ironshore Industrial Estate, Montego Bay, St James, is one of the leading rental and retail provider of power tools, equipment and trucking in Jamaica. The company specialises in heavy-duty rental and retail generators for both commercial and residential needs.



Princess Wedderburn, the CEO of the Falmouth Hospital, expressed appreciation on behalf of staff members, for being a beneficiary of the partnership.



“The staff has really appreciated it because they come, they will read, we make sure we spread the papers across the various areas so everyone is able to get a view and go through and read the articles there. They will be informed and kept abreast of both in the local environ, as well as the wider communities,” Wedderburn said.

“For me it's a good partnership. One of the things that we need to do as public sector workers is to keep abreast of what is happening and the only way we can do so is through the various media platforms that are available.”



She said the partnership is also in line with the vision of the Ministry of Health, as she invited other private sector entities to collaborate with the hospital.



“Our minister also speaks of public-private partnerships and it is something that as workers at this facility we seek to embrace and seek to get involved in and seek to get the wider community to be a part of, and I am hoping other persons will come on board, look at the needs, see where they can assist the facility here at Falmouth as best as possible,” Wedderburn expressed.



“We really, really appreciate Ward, as well as the Jamaica Observer for taking on this initiative for one year and we hope it will go beyond this one year.”