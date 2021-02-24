$1 bIllion allocated to cybersecurity project

THE Government has set aside $1 billion to continue the build-out of cybersecurity initiatives of the security forces.

The programme aims to facilitate the security force's enhanced use of technology to ensure national security.

In the 2021/22 fiscal year, the money will be used to continue the procurement of software and hardware to build out the cybersecurity capability of the security forces.

Details of the project are outlined in the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives on February 18 by Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke.

The project, which started in April 2018, is scheduled to end in March 2023, and is being implemented by the Ministry of National Security.

So far under the project, cameras and other hardware and software devices were procured to support JamaicaEye, which is a public-private partnership designed to network closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras owned by the security ministry as well as accommodate feed from privately owned CCTV cameras.

The feeds will provide useful footage in relation to criminal activities and other emergencies and will be monitored by a team of security professionals.