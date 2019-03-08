$1 billion for social housing in 63 constituencies

THE Government has allocated $1 billion to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation to support the implementation of an islandwide social housing programme across all 63 constituencies.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke said the programme will comprise three modalities: the provision of indigent housing; the relocation of vulnerable communities; and the upgrading of Tenements/'Big Yards'.

“This represents protection of the vulnerable in action,” Dr Clarke said, as he opened the 2019/20 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives yesterday.

He also informed that the Government is increasing its allocation to the Jamaica Integrated Community Development Project by 41 per cent or $627 million in 2019/20, and will spend a total of $2 billion on this project this year.

“This project contributes towards increased community safety and violence prevention in 17 economically vulnerable and socially volatile communities and enhances access to basic urban infrastructure and services, including sanitation, water and electricity as well as youth development programmes,” Dr Clarke said.

In addition, the Government is increasing its allocation to the Poverty Reduction Programme by 174 per cent or from $349 million to $558 million in financial year 2019/2020.

This project is the fourth phase of a programme supporting poverty reduction in Jamaica through grant funding from the European Union, the largest provider of grants to Jamaica.