$120-m aid for COVID-19-hit fisheries sector

THE Government is to recapitalise the fisheries sector to the tune of $120 million this financial year, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green informed the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

More than 50 per cent of the funding — $67 million — will be distributed to 4,740 licensed fishers across 137 fishing communities.

A total $30 million of the grant will be distributed through Members of Parliament (MPs) with fishing communities in their constituencies. Each fisher will be provided with a voucher valued at $15,000. The vouchers will allow them to redeem fishing gear or material only from participating entities, and are therefore not redeemable for cash.

Each MP will be allocated a minimum of $510,000 to a maximum of $1.5 million. The amount is to be decided on a pro-rated basis by the number of registered fishers in the constituency.

Also, $37 million will be distributed through the National Fisheries Authority (NFA), under the Fisheries Incentive Programme, which will similarly distribute vouchers valuing $15,000 to registered fish farmers through their offices islandwide. The requisite systems are in place to ensure that no one individual can benefit more than once from any of the two methods, Green said.

Fish farmers in the aquaculture production areas, who had challenges in procuring feed and fish fingerlings, will receive grants in the form of vouchers with a total value of $20 million. Approximately 72 registered NFA farmers adhering to good production practices with a minimum one acre of ponds will benefit under the initiative.

The ornamental fish-producing subsector will receive just over $1 million to facilitate the provision of brine shrimp as feed to breeders, as well as fish feed and support for infrastructure development.

The minister said that approximately 260 fishers from St Catherine and St Mary fishing beaches, who were subject to lockdowns and were unable to go to sea, will also receive grants in the form of vouchers with a total value of $8 million.

“They would have lost or suffered damage to their fishing equipment that were at sea which were unattended to during the period. These include primarily trap fishermen, and some net and line fishers,” Green explained.

Green said his ministry had not forgotten the industrial fishers, and a strategy is being developed for a support package for that category, which has not only been severely impacted by COVID-19, but which has also suffered tremendous losses from the two years of enforced closure of the conch fishing industry.

“We will announce more on the support to this category later,” the minister said.

He stated that, in addition to the package, his ministry is pursuing other measures, including procuring cold storage containers to be placed on strategic fishing beaches islandwide, to enhance value chain support, at a cost of $20.5 million.

Also, under the US$5-million World Bank-funded project, Promoting Community-Based Climate Resilience in the Fisheries Sector, the ministry through the NFA continues to increase the adoption of climate-resilient practices among targeted fishing and fish farming communities in Jamaica.

Through this partnership, as recently as last Friday, a brand-new, fully equipped enforcement vessel, valued at US$168,000, was commissioned.

“This will allow the NFA to provide greater support to our stakeholders, to better monitor our fisheries and strengthen the NFA's enforcement efforts,” he noted.

A 15-seater passenger bus, valued at US$51,000, a sport utility vehicle valued at US$49,000, and a super-duty pickup truck, valued at US$119,000, have also been provided to bolster outreach extension and support services under the project.

“I fully understand that there is need for many more interventions within the sector, as I would have learned from my recent series of listening-tour meetings with fisherfolk islandwide. In this regard, I continue to work with my technical teams to construct a much more comprehensive approach to the development of the sector that will allow for more far-reaching interventions as we strive towards a sustainable fisheries sector,” he stated.

Green also noted that the benefits are being made available to registered/licensed fishers, and encouraged the fishers to register with the NFA.