$14-m gift of tablets, laptops for schools, Mico College

NEW YORK, USA — Students at 16 primary, all-age and high schools across Jamaica, as well as The Mico University College in St Andrew are to benefit from two shipments of tablets and laptops valued at more than $14 million.

The gift of 380 tablets and 156 laptops is part of a project being undertaken by the UJAA, or Union of Jamaican Alumni Associations (USA) Inc, and was shipped on January 31 and February 7, 2021, in collaboration with Econocaribe shippers.

A news release from UJAA said the laptop and tablet project is the latest effort by the association to help address the challenges which COVID-19 “has thrust upon the teaching and learning process” in Jamaica.

President of the association, Lesleyann Samuel said the project came about after negotiations with member associations of UJAA, computer giant Dell, and electronic company Best Buy.

She added that the changes brought about as a result of the coronavirus in 2020 “has forced us to pivot and adopt”.

Vice-president of UJAA and president of the St Elizabeth Technical High School Alumni Association, Donovan Wilson said the shipments are a forerunner to future shipments as UJAA is now awaiting the clearance of the two shipments before doing others.

Those schools to benefit from the shipments are Belfield Primary in St Mary; Immaculate Conception in St Andrew;

Excelsior, St Hugh's and Camperdown High in Kingston; St Elizabeth Technical in St Elizabeth; York Castle in St Ann; and St Jago High in St Catherine.

The other schools are Rosemount, Shortwood, York Street and Pike primaries as well as New Day All Age and Operation Restoration Christian School.

— Harold G Bailey