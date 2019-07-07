$15,000 fine for running handcart over cop's foot
COURT ROUNDUP
A man who ran his handcart over a policeman's foot after he was instructed to stop in downtown, Kingston recently was fined $15,000 when he appeared in court on Friday.
Admitting that he apologised to the policeman "multiple times" Tavoy McLean told the court that it was an accident.
McLean, a resident of Guy's Hill in St Mary explained to the court that he was transporting his customer and their belongings along a roadway when the police told him that it was a one-way street.
The 22-year-old man said an argument developed between him and the policeman who was heading in the same direction.
He said that when the policeman removed is baton from his waste he pointed at him and said: "Do not hit me."
Arguing that he did not run the handcart over the lawman's foot deliberately, he said, he tried to remove the cart.
"Did he apologize to you?" Parish Judge Vaughn Smith asked the policeman.
"One time, " the policeman replied.
Noting that he was unable to determine if McLean's apology was sincere, Smith told him to apologise, which he did.
McLean, who pleaded guilty before the prosecution began reading the allegation was fined $10,000 for assault occasioning bodily harm and $5,000 for common assault.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy