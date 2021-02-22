$16-m recreational centre for Olympic Gardens

RESIDENTS of Olympic Gardens in St Andrew are to benefit from the construction of a $16-million recreational centre for which Prime Minister Andrew Holness broke ground last Friday.

Dubbed the Andrews Mews Health and Recreational Centre, the facility is expected to feature a walking/jogging trail for physical activity, an equipped playground for children, and green space where residents can relax and socialise.

The prime minister said that the project forms part of ongoing plans to enhance and further develop the community, which is located in his St Andrew West Central constituency.

He said that the intention is to create an urban space, almost like a town centre, which is functional, for the residents.

This will incorporate the infant school built in 2018, the community park, the clinic that the prime minister noted is slated for repairs, and the Olympic Gardens Police Station, which is under construction.

The prime minister said that St Andrew West Central is being transformed, noting that there are plans to build another infant school as well a golden age home, which will be done through his Positive Jamaica Foundation.

He informed that another two parks will be built, one more in the Olympic Gardens Division and one in the Seivwright Gardens Division.

“We are trying to identify the lands for them and we have some housing developments that are slated for this area as well,” Holness said.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie, in welcoming the project, said the building of the park will engender community unity.

He reminded the residents that this investment belongs to them “and it means that your responsibility in maintaining this project is going to be very crucial”.

Construction of the facility is scheduled to be completed within six to eight weeks.

— JIS