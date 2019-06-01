$17-m cocaine bust
THE Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) says it continues to make strides in disrupting the illicit drug trade, following the seizure of ten (10) packages of cocaine at the port of Kingston.
The seizure took place on Thursday by officers from the JCA's Contraband Enforcement Team, the Jamaica Constabulary's Narcotics Division, and other enforcement entities, during an operation being conducted on the port.
Customs said during the search of an import container eight parcels containing 10 packages of cocaine, weighing 12 kilogrammes, with a street value of $17.688 million were found. No arrests have been made in relation to this seizure.
The matter is currently being investigated by the Border Protection Unit of the Jamaica Customs Agency and the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Narcotics Division.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy