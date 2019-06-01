$17-m cocaine bust

THE Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) says it continues to make strides in disrupting the illicit drug trade, following the seizure of ten (10) packages of cocaine at the port of Kingston.

The seizure took place on Thursday by officers from the JCA's Contraband Enforcement Team, the Jamaica Constabulary's Narcotics Division, and other enforcement entities, during an operation being conducted on the port.

Customs said during the search of an import container eight parcels containing 10 packages of cocaine, weighing 12 kilogrammes, with a street value of $17.688 million were found. No arrests have been made in relation to this seizure.

The matter is currently being investigated by the Border Protection Unit of the Jamaica Customs Agency and the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Narcotics Division.