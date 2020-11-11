$20,000-tablet vouchers for some needy families

THE Government says it will be targeting 36,000 needy families who earn $25,000 or less monthly, to benefit from a programme aimed at assisting with the purchase of a tablet or laptop for students.

In addition to electronic application forms accessible at the education ministry's egos.gov.jm portal, Members of Parliament are being enlisted to issue hard copies to families deemed eligible for the “own your own device incentive programme”, which will allow them to access a $20,000 voucher.

Education Minister Fayval Williams gave details on the programme, for which applications open on November 17, in the House of Representatives yesterday.

The beneficiaries are those who are in need, but who are not currently on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

Minister Williams advised that there are other parallel initiatives, such as the one laptop or tablet per child programme, which would fill the gap that exists where there are multiple students in a household.

She told the House that each MP will receive 250 manually numbered application forms, and that copied or printed forms will be rejected.

The data from the application forms are to be uploaded to the egos.gov.jm portal, or forms physically submitted to the ministry's Heroes' Circle head office before December 4, she outlined.

Williams noted, too, that the ministry will be using the tax administration database and the students security number to verify eligibility for the voucher, which will be valid for six months.

Families will have to make up the difference to purchase their devices from approved vendors, which are to be announced.

Williams also noted that the Government has sought the advice of the Auditor General's Department to assess the process for transparency. Applications close on December 20.

In the meantime, in her update on the resumption of face-to-face classes at 17 schools across nine parishes — 15 of which resumed classes yesterday — the education minister outlined an intense monitoring and assessment mechanism that is being rolled out over the course of the two-week pilot.

She said quantitative and qualitative data will be collected in order to provide systematic feedback, which will inform the progress of the pilot and the evaluation process. Williams explained that students and teachers will be asked to provide feedback, and data collectors will be dispatched to the 17 schools. School administrators will also be interviewed.

“This evaluation will be conducted to determine the extent to which the reopening of 17 schools during the pandemic, for a period of two weeks, was done efficiently. It aims to facilitate evidence-based decision-making to determine the successes, and highlights further considerations that need to be given to the full and/or partial resumption of face-to-face instruction for the education system,” she stated.

The minister said, too, that use of the blended online, audio-visual and learning kit approach will continue, including for the 17 schools in the pilot, where needed.

The pilot was initially to begin on Monday, but was postponed due to heavy rains. The reopening of Yallahs High in St Thomas and Moretown Primary and Junior High in Portland were delayed until today due to flooding and other issues.