'30 years later, I still love what I do'

FOR the better part of 30 years, housekeeping coordinator at Sandals Ochi Beach Resort, Jennifer Robinson has been doing what she loves.

Having started her journey with the resort in 1989 as a room attendant at the then Sandals Dunn's River, Robinson now assists in providing on-resort day-to-day training to new housekeeping team members from across the group.

“It's a great feeling to be able to impart my knowledge when I am called on to 'Sandalise' team members on the company's day-to-day resort housekeeping operations. It gives me a great feeling to share my knowledge, as I see it as ensuring the Sandals standard can continue,” Robinson is quoted as saying in a release from Sandals Ochi Beach Resort.

She went on to highlight that she is currently providing operational insight training to a housekeeping supervisor from Sandals Barbados, and she is enjoying every moment of it.

Robinson said, too, that the secret to continued growth and success is hard work.

“I just come to work and do what I have to do, and I stay focused,” she said.

She also highlighted that her current role gives her the perfect opportunity to interact with team members at all levels.

“I ensure I have a good relationship with the team, to include managers. My manager, Ms Peaches (Carter-Irons), knows that once I am here, the job will be done. She doesn't have to worry once Jennifer is at work,” the housekeeping coordinator said.

“Jennifer is the best. She is responsible for running the housekeeping office, you name it, Jennifer can get it done. Outside of being called on to assist with training new housekeeping recruits, Jennifer is responsible for our resort's department schedules, payroll, and doing our inventory as well — and I can always count on her to ensure that the day-to-day operations are running smooth while I deal with all the other departmental needs,” shared Carter–Irons, executive housekeeper at Sandals Ochi.

According to the release, Robinson has not only dedicated her life to work, she has also found time to invest in her education by enrolling in Sandals Corporate University, successfully completing supervisory management, leadership, and train-the-trainer programmes. She has also copped several awards over the years, the release continued.

“Thirty years later, and I still love doing what I do. I don't do it for the awards; I do it from the heart. But when I get the awards I do feel good and that, along with my passion for serving my guests, keeps me motivated and going.

“My goal, right now, is to keep sharing my knowledge with whoever might need it. At my age, I just want to continue to do what I love until retirement comes,” she said.