$300 million allocated to boost Global Services Skills Project

THE Government has set aside more than $300 million to boost its Global Services Skills (GSS) Project.

Details are contained in the 2021-2022 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The objectives of the Global Services Skills Project include promoting the growth of the global services sector in Jamaica, particularly in higher value-added segments; providing the sector with better-skilled workers; increasing Jamaica's capacity to attract foreign direct investments; and increasing exports.

Up to the end of December 2020 the project had facilitated the development of a digital skills curriculum, completed a gender diagnosis study, and engaged consultants to promote exports and increase investments.

Over the upcoming fiscal year it is envisioned that a career pathway framework will be developed, the GSS 2020 and 2021 apprenticeship programme will be facilitated, and the GSS Information Platform implemented.

In addition, the HEART/NSTA Trust will be undertaking the training of 6,000 new entrants in the enhanced job readiness and digital skills curricula.

The GSS Project, which commenced in January 2019, is financed by the Government of Jamaica and the Inter-American Development Bank.