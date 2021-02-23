$300 million allocated to boost Global Services Skills Project
THE Government has set aside more than $300 million to boost its Global Services Skills (GSS) Project.
Details are contained in the 2021-2022 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.
The objectives of the Global Services Skills Project include promoting the growth of the global services sector in Jamaica, particularly in higher value-added segments; providing the sector with better-skilled workers; increasing Jamaica's capacity to attract foreign direct investments; and increasing exports.
Up to the end of December 2020 the project had facilitated the development of a digital skills curriculum, completed a gender diagnosis study, and engaged consultants to promote exports and increase investments.
Over the upcoming fiscal year it is envisioned that a career pathway framework will be developed, the GSS 2020 and 2021 apprenticeship programme will be facilitated, and the GSS Information Platform implemented.
In addition, the HEART/NSTA Trust will be undertaking the training of 6,000 new entrants in the enhanced job readiness and digital skills curricula.
The GSS Project, which commenced in January 2019, is financed by the Government of Jamaica and the Inter-American Development Bank.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy