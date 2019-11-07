$339 million spent for Bernard Lodge relocation, compensation

THE Sugar Company of Jamaica (SCJ) Holdings has spent some $339 million on relocation and compensation to settlers in Bernard Lodge, St Catherine, even while it tries to collect millions in unpaid rent.

Managing director of the entity, Joseph Shoucair, told the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) yesterday that SCJ has 104 lessees that are “adversely affected” by the Greater Bernard Lodge development plan, in addition to 55 informal settlers who are actually within the master plan area.

“When this budget was cast it did not really take into account the exceptional expenses that would be incurred at Bernard Lodge,” he said, explaining that compensation was based on professional valuation of crops and fixed structures.

The proposed development comprises 5,300 acres, of which 1,803 acres is to be developed for housing and light industrial and commercial activity. The remainder of the land is to be dedicated to agriculture. Another 555 acres are to be allotted for social services.

Shoucair said SCJ is now focusing on the implementation of the master plan, recovery of non-performing leases, and relocating informal settlers. “A number of these lands cannot be leased (and) cannot be sold because they are subject to informal settlements. To regularise those settlers involves the expenditure of a substantial sums of money,” he stated.

The managing director told the committee that there is a long-standing disconnect between lease income and operational expenses at the SCJ.

According to Shoucair, 300 out of its 400 leases are non-performing, or underperforming. “That is the challenge of the agency going forward. How we intend to live for this fiscal year is not the ideal way to live. It's the proceeds of land sales that will keep us alive. If we never had land sales, we would be in dire trouble,” he said.

He pointed out that as it tries to improve revenue, the SCJ has terminated a number of housing joint ventures with resulting sale of lands to the venture partners. “So a lot of the flows which have sustained us over the past 18 months has sustained us.”

At the same time, Shoucair stressed that half of the $1 billion in receivables on the SCJ's books are “not real”, and was due to “faulty accounting and poor management”.

He insisted that the company has implemented steps to recover the money, including going to court, and evicting tenants, but made it clear that a significant portion of the debt is unpaid lease rentals which are unrecoverable.

Shoucair further told the committee that he was not satisfied that the company would not run into the same problems with the current lessees for this budget period.

“The first step that needs to be taken is proper accounting of the number of lessees that we have. So we are now in the process of gathering the data to have a comprehensive list of all the lessees, then carry out a deeper analysis – who is not paying [and] why are they not paying,” he stated.

He also noted that there are five unsolicited 'legacy' sale proposals, some dating back to 2004, which have been approved by Cabinet, but said those transactions have not yet been completed.

“We have a long list of persons who are interested but the best way of dealing with it is by a public competitive process,” the SCJ managing director told the House committee.

The Greater Bernard Lodge development master plan was approved by Cabinet in March 2018. However, the Government had put it on hold for review.