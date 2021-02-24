$4.2 billion allocated to bolster JDF's operations

SOME $4.2 billion has been budgeted by the Government to bolster the operational capabilities of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) in the new fiscal year.

Of the sum, $2.3 billion will go towards purchasing helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft; $1.1 billion to acquire equipment to facilitate the procurement of radar, marine offshore patrol vessels, cameras, software, hardware and other equipment; and $450 million to acquire military fleet vehicles such as armoured patrol carriers and increase the mobility of the JDF.

The remaining $375 million will be used for the development of the JDF western bases, including the completion of the phase II construction of office and accommodation buildings at Burke Barracks.

Details of the project are outlined in the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke last week.

The projects are being financed from the Consolidated Fund.