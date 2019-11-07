$5 billion in cocaine, ganja seized at sea
THE Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), in collaboration with its international partners, has seized more than $4 billion worth of cocaine and ganja estimated at just under $1 billion at sea since late 2018.
And while the JDF has not seen the expected increase in the seizure of illegal firearms, Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Rocky Meade says the cooperation is making a dent in organised crime, which he identified as the greatest security challenge facing Jamaica at this time.
“[It is] much less weapons than we would like to find, but operations continue as we think they were planning to sell the drugs to purchase weapons, so if we seize the drugs we are stopping the flow of weapons indirectly as well,” General Meade yesterday told a joint media briefing with Admiral Craig Faller, the top US military official in the region.
Faller is the commander of the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), which is responsible for providing contingency planning, operations, and security cooperation in its assigned area of responsibility, including Central America, South America and the Caribbean.
According to General Meade, the JDF has been working very closely with SOUTHCOM and other international agencies to fight organised crime.
“We share information and we work jointly in trying to counter the illicit trafficking from the organised criminals,” he said.
SOUTHCOM also operates the hospital ship USNS Comfort, which recently docked in Jamaica and provided medical assistance to scores of Jamaicans.
This forms part of SOUTHCOM's 'Enduring Promise' initiative, which is designed to reflect the ongoing commitment of the US to friendship, partnership, and solidarity with partner nations in the Caribbean, Central America and South America.
The USNS Comfort left Jamaica for Haiti.
— Arthur Hall
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy