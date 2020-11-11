$647m in preliminary aid for farmers as damage bill climbs

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Floyd Green yesterday detailed a $647-million preliminary emergency relief package for farming communities impacted by the continuous rainfall and flooding across the island.

Green, who last week announced a support package for the fisheries sector, was fulfilling a commitment to update the House of Representatives on aid being planned for farmers in the most badly affected parishes of Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth, St Catherine, St Andrew, and St Thomas.

The island has suffered from severe infrastructural and agricultural damage in recent weeks, arising from the passage of several thunderstorms that have flooded some urban communities and seriously damaged crops in rural farming communities.

Green told the House that 14,181 farmers had been seriously affected by the natural disaster, which had come at “the worst possible time”, after several months of drought.

He said the intervention programme his ministry has crafted, through a reallocation of its resources, will provide some immediate relief for the sector. However, he said the ministry will eventually have to seek assistance from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service for additional support to be provided to farmers for them to resume a respectable level of productivity.

Green said, in order to access support under the programme, farmers must get in touch with their Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) extension officers or their Members of Parliament (MPs), who have been funded, and follow up the process from there.

He said $64.5 million in financial support will be multi-tiered to MPs, with $500,000 available through 20 MPs categorised as urban MPs, $1 million to rural MPs, and $1.5 million to 21 MPs in the hardest-hit parishes.

Green also announced plans for a backyard garden programme to support households and to ensure that the focus remains on food security. Through this programme, the ministry will contribute $10 million to provide 2,500 householders across Jamaica with backyard farming assistance.

The ministry's initiative will also focus on the provision of fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides to combat the current suspected level of infestation attributed to the continuous rainfall, at a cost of $95 million. Assorted seeds and other planting material costing $215 million will also be distributed.

Some $111 million will go towards improving 17 farm roads, $30 million for crop recovery fertilising, and $40 million for repairs to green and shade houses are also included.

Green noted that a comprehensive assessment of the damage is still not possible, as the rainfall has continued into this week. However, he was able to provide an update based on the latest assessment of the worst-affected areas.

“The rains have truly had a devastating impact on our farmers,” he noted, adding that 3,000 hectares of crops, with an economic value of $2.5 billion, had been lost.

He said the crops that suffered the most included vegetables, condiments, and fruits, as well as livestock and infrastructure such as farm roads.

“When we looked at the first week of the heavy rains into last week, we were happy to see that a lot of our tubers were not in a bad condition. However, with the impact of the continued rainfall into last week, we are now seeing significant crop losses across the island, including Irish and sweet potatoes.

“Our livestock farmers have not been spared. In fact, poultry farmers have lost an estimated $12 million, largely broilers and layers. Overall, livestock has suffered losses amounting to $38 million,” he noted.

He said in terms of infrastructure damage, while the assessment is ongoing, as some of the areas are still inaccessible, there is already a preliminary estimate of $140 million in losses.

“Our farmers are resilient, and one of the takeaways from my tours is that they are willing to go back out into the fields to do what they have to do,” he said.