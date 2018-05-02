'Babsy' celebrates

THE staff of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport threw a party for Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange on her birthday last Friday, April 27.

The well-attended event had guests representing a number of the ministry's agencies, sporting bodies, the music fraternity and her constituency of St Catherine Central.

Singers George Nooks, Ken Boothe and Carlene Davis serenaded the minister, while many others spoke in tribute to her contribution to politics, music and lauded her just being a “good person to people from all walks of life”.