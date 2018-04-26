'Men of Might 2018'

ANY Cornwall College old boy who cannot be found this Saturday evening will be at the Mona Visitor's Lodge, UWI campus, to celebrate the latest Men of Might honorees — Professor Horace Fletcher, CD and businessman Oliver Townsend of Knutsford Express.

The Cornwall College Old Boys' Association (CCOBA) will also declare an attorney-at-law, Hasani Haughton, 2018 Cornwallian-at-Large for outstanding contribution to its Kingston Chapter, at the annual gala dinner and awards presentation.

Professor Fletcher attended Cornwall College in the 1960s, completed his MBBS degree at The University of the West Indies (UWI) and quickly made a name for himself as a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology.

He joined the teaching staff of the UWI in 1989 where he distinguished himself in research, became a fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in 2002 and was promoted to UWI professor in 2004.

Fletcher also served as head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, then dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at UWI before being awarded the Musgrave Gold Medal in 2012 for his contribution to maternal health.

Oliver Townsend is being recognised for “revolutionising inter-city transport in Jamaica through his bold venture in creating Knutsford Express” which, in 11 years, “has become a standard of excellence, reliability and comfort under his direction”. Starting modestly with two buses on the Kingston-Montego Bay express route, Townsend expanded to Mandeville, Negril, Ocho Rios, Port Antonio, and Falmouth. In 2014 he attained the distinction of being nominated for the Business Observer Business Leader of the Year award.

The event is the CCOBA's premier fund-raiser to support school projects and the Rex Nettleford Fund established at The UWI in honour of one of Cornwall's outstanding graduates, providing academic scholarships for university students who might not otherwise be able to attend.

— Desmond Allen